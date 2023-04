The Guardian says that a report from the House of Commons standards committee has called on MPs to be banned from using foreign governments to fund parliamentary “special interest” groups, as part of a crackdown on the influence of potentially hostile states in parliament.The paper adds that at least two Gulf countries are said to have financially supported All Party Parliamentary Groups (APPGs), while fears have been raised for years among security officials about the opaque nature of how the networks operate:There are already strict transparency rules for individual MPs, these need to be extented to parliamentary groups too, if we are to protect our democracy from outside influences.