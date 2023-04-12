Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Voter suppression law will...er...reduce turnout, says Tory
We all knew that legislating to require ID at polling stations had nothing to do with voting fraud, and everything to do with suppressing turnout amongst certain classes of voters more likely to vote against the Tories, but its good to see one senior Tory at least, acknowledge that fact.
The Mirror reports that an ex-Tory Cabinet minister has warned that turnout at next month's local elections risks being reduced by the introduction of mandatory voter ID.
The paper says that David Davis believes that the controversial multi-million pound policy risks having a "more deleterious effect" on voting than the issue the new law is attempting to solve:
The senior Tory MP told The Mirror he would like to see ministers delay the policy and re-think, but admitted the Government was unlikely to do so at this "late stage".
It comes as voters across England will be forced to show a form of photo ID - for the first time - when they head to the ballot box in May .
But campaigners have repeatedly warned many risk being excluded on election day if they fail to present the correct documents at polling stations.
They have also highlighted the low take-up of the Government's free Voter Authority Certificate, with just over 40,000 people applying in England.
The ex-Brexit Secretary Mr Davis said: "I opposed it [Voter ID] when it was proposed. It seems to me it is trying to solve a problem that's not really there".
Last week The Mirror revealed that police had issued just one caution for electoral fraud in 2022 - despite the multi-million pound cost of the new voter ID law.
Surveys also show 27% of voters are not aware of the new rule, prompting fears that tens of thousands could be blocked from casting their ballots.
Pressed on whether he believed it will impact turnout at the local elections next month, Mr Davis replied: "The only direction it can move it in is down.
"If people turn up and they either haven't got an ID with them or they don't own an ID at all - in both circumstances it will reduce the likelihood of them voting."
He added: "It will undoubtedly reduce the turnout. Whether it's by a fraction of a per cent or more than that is impossible to tell at this point in time."
It will be well worth watching turnout figures next month.
