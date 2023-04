We all knew that legislating to require ID at polling stations had nothing to do with voting fraud, and everything to do with suppressing turnout amongst certain classes of voters more likely to vote against the Tories, but its good to see one senior Tory at least, acknowledge that fact.The Mirror reports that an ex-Tory Cabinet minister has warned that turnout at next month's local elections risks being reduced by the introduction of mandatory voter ID.The paper says that David Davis believes that the controversial multi-million pound policy risks having a "more deleterious effect" on voting than the issue the new law is attempting to solve:It will be well worth watching turnout figures next month.