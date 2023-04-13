







But is this an isolated case or just a further manifestation of the way that Tories at all levels now are demonising minority groups in an attempt to garner some form of popularist support? It is little wonder that a former Tory Party chair has felt it necessary to speak out.



The



They say that the former Tory Party chairwoman has called on Conservative MPs to speak out against Suella Braverman's "racist" words and save the party from Donald Trump-style oblivion:



The Conservative peer and former cabinet member spoke out after dozens of high-profile figures wrote to the PM demanding action over Ms Braverman's hateful rhetoric.



Baroness Warsi said: "I genuinely felt with the change in leadership with Rishi Sunak becoming Prime Minister that we were going to return to some level of grown up politics. I just think the Home Secretary keeps dragging him back into the gutter."



Ms Braverman sparked fury when she claimed British Pakistani men “hold cultural values at odds with British values” when talking about grooming gangs.



And she came under fire after she criticised police for seizing racist golliwog dolls from a pub in Essex after complaints from the public.



Baroness Warsi said: "I think we need to make it clear that this isn't going to be our strategy for the next 18 months - racist rhetoric and rabble rousing.



"The alternative explanation is that this is a Home Secretary who is incapable of making policy based on evidence and doesn't have the skillset to communicate policies in a way which don't create these huge glaring misunderstandings in the way she seems to do so."



The Tory grandee continued: "It just disturbs me that first it was migrants, then it was asylum seekers, then it was British Pakistani males.



"Today she's defending a landlord who thinks it's ok to have golliwogs hanging in his pub and talk about it on social networks and say they used to hang them in Mississippi not so long ago.



"And she felt the need to come out and defend that individual. It's just shocking. There's either an issue of deliberate divisive rhetoric or there's an issue of competence, but either way the Prime Minister's got to get a grip on this."



Baroness Warsi said she was alarmed that a former lawyer like Ms Braverman could be so provocative, saying: "I'm astonished that someone who's had legal training just cannot seem to communicate in any sensible evidence-based grown up way."



Racism and victim-blaming within the Tory Party is being led from the very top. It is little wonder that they are attracting people as members who identify with that rhetoric. According to the Mirror , Andrew Edwards is also accused of saying black people were of "lower class" than whites and has refused to deny the claims.But is this an isolated case or just a further manifestation of the way that Tories at all levels now are demonising minority groups in an attempt to garner some form of popularist support? It is little wonder that a former Tory Party chair has felt it necessary to speak out.The Mirror reports that Baroness Sayeeda Warsi has questioned whether the Home Secretary has the skills to do her job and called on Rishi Sunak to "get a grip", claiming Ms Braverman was dragging the government "into the gutter"They say that the former Tory Party chairwoman has called on Conservative MPs to speak out against Suella Braverman's "racist" words and save the party from Donald Trump-style oblivion:Racism and victim-blaming within the Tory Party is being led from the very top. It is little wonder that they are attracting people as members who identify with that rhetoric.

In Pembrokeshire, a Tory county councillor is being investigated by the ombudsman after allegedly saying: "All white men should have a black man as a slave".