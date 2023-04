Voters going to the polls in England in a few weeks time will find that there has been a major change in the arrangements for them to state their democratic preference. It will be the first time that anybody wanting to vote will be required to prove who they are through some form of ID.Ministers argue that this new measure is necessary to tackle fraud, however as the Guardian reports , statistics shave shown that there was not a single proven case of in-person voter impersonation last year. In fact the biggest risk is postal voting, which has no such measures attached to it.The paper suggests that the new requirements could lead to mass confusion at polling stations as voters are turned away for lack of the appropriate ID, as official data shows that there has been minimal take-up of free official voter documents, with applications for the relevant paperwork closing in three weeks:It is becoming more and more evident that these new rules are an an expensive, and unnecessary policy designed to dicsourage voting by groups who are unlikely to support the Tories. It is voter suppression by another name.