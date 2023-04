We all suspected it, but now it has been confirmed, the Guardian report s that the Home Office has admitted it has no evidence to back one of the key justifications for its crackdown on small boat crossings.The paper says that as home secretary in 2021, Priti Patel told parliament that “70% of individuals on small boats are single men who are effectively economic migrants”. In December last year, with the number of boat arrivals continuing to increase, her successor, Suella Braverman, backed the assertion, saying to MPs: “There is considerable evidence that people are coming here as economic migrants, illegally.” The problem is that it is simply not the case:The dogwhistle politics pursued by this government on immigration and asylum are damaging our reputation at home and abroad, more importantly they are leaving desperate and damaged individuals without the support they need as they flee war, famine and torture. Ministers should hold their heads in shame.