The BBC report that civil rights groups have claimed facial recognition technology will make racism within the police worse.They say that South Wales Police is set to start reusing the controversial technology after an independent review said it was not discriminatory, but Liberty have said that history showed it would "always be used disproportionately against communities of colour":The Welsh Liberal Democrats have also expressed their concerns . Leena Farhat, speakimg on behalf of the party said:This is clearly a very concerning development.