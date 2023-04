Inflation may be running at around 10% at the moment, but for some basics it is much higher than that. The Guardian reports that the price of staple foods such as cheddar cheese, white bread and pork sausages has soared by up to 80% in some shops over the past year, in further evidence of how inflation is hitting those on the tightest budgets the hardest.The paper says that porridge oats topped the price increase ranking among a basket of British basics measured by the consumer group Which?, with prices up by an average of 35.5% followed by skimmed milk, which was up by 33.6%, and cheddar cheese, which rose by 28.3%:It is little wonder that public sector workers, including teachers and nurses, want pay increases that reflect the rising cost of living their daily lives. Isn't it time the government gave them a decent pay award?