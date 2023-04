It's just that whichever party happens to be running the show, in whatever country, whether it is Labour, Tory or the SNP won't allow it, because they don't want to lose control of the governmental process, no matter how badly ministers have behaved.The Dominic Raab bullying case is yet another example of a Prime Minister being reluctant to sacrifice a colleague, despite allegedly damning evidence suggesting that he should do. Once more we have those representing possible victims calling for things to be done differently.The Guardian reports that senior Whitehall staff are said to want the prime minister to allow an independent organisation to assess claims of wrongdoing against ministers. These calls follow repeated disappointments in the grievance procedures against ministers in government workplaces:This is a change that is long overdue.