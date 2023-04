I have just listened to a discussion on Radio Wales in which a former Labour adviser argued that the advert out out by Labour, accusing Rishi Sunak of failing to put paedophiles in prison has been succsesful because it is being talked about in pubs. Putting aside the fact that pub talk is a hardly a measure of competence and success, in my experience very few people are in fact discussing it, but of those who are, it is hardly doing Labour any favours.The Observer reports that an an Opinium poll has found that the controversial “attack ad” has caused more voters to think negatively of Keir Starmer’s party than a Conservative poster that accused the Labour leader of being soft on crime.The pollsters found that the Labour advert about Sunak made 17% of those polled feel less favourable about the Conservatives, but also 12% feel less favourable to Labour. The Conservative advert about Starmer made 9% feel less favourable about Labour and 2% less positive about the Conservatives:Labour may have retained their poll lead but if they keep up with this sort of campaign they will start to lose ground.