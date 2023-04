The Guardian reports that sexual misconduct and racism claims against officers are proportionally higher in some English forces than at the Metropolitan police, as new figures also revealed starkly different approaches to recording.The paper says that three forces – Essex, Suffolk and Staffordshire – had, by proportion, more officers under investigation due to allegations of racism than the Met, according to the snapshot of investigations covering the period of late January and early February:If this problem is to be rooted out then consistency in reporting and in the way these claims are investigated is crucial. The way these issues are dealt with is crucial to maintaining public confidence in the police.