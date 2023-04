Back from seven days in the sun to typical Welsh rainy weather and an exceptional by-election result in Swansea's Penderry Ward, where the Liberal Democrat candidate came from nowhere to gain a second place with 30% of the vote in Labour's safest seat. The looming local elections in England offer far more prospect for excitement than the rather antiquated and eccentric crowning of the King the following Saturday, but nevertheless we will endure both.Other things that have not changed is the Tory Party's continual flirtation with racism. The Observer reports that five Conservative councillors standing for the party in this week’s local elections in England, have been suspended for alleged racism and Islamophobia in recent years – including one who suggested banning mosques and another who accused Muslims of being on a “quest to turn the world Muslim”.The paper says that these five are among 13 councillors identified by the Observer, drawing on research by the anti-fascist group Hope Not Hate, who have been suspended over racist comments and social media posts in the past four years before being reinstated:The question of course is whether the Tories are serious about tackling racism in the first place. When there are senior cabinet members continually making controversial statements about race and stereotyping certain sections of society, it would not be unreasonable to draw the conclusion that racism is hard-baked into the Tory Party's psyche.