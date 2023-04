The Independent reports that the Metropolitan Police’s vetting system is under fire after it emerged that convicted sex offenders are among those with criminal convictions still serving in the force.They add that Met commissioner Sir Mark Rowley says that there are “sex offender cases” and “serious violence cases” among the 161 officers with criminal convictions – admitting the rules around getting rid of unfit staff were “crazy”:It is little wonder that the vast majority of women mistrust the Met to sort themselves out.