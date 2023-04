One of the consequewnces of the UK Government's immigration policy is the impact it is having on the country's economy. Not only do we have farmers who can't get workers to pick their crops, a hospitality industry struggling to recruit workers and other labour shortages, but people with key skills are being left to languish in temporary accommodation, all because there are no longer any legitimate routes to claim asylum, while red tape prevents or puts off people coming over here to work, as they once did.The Observer reports that there are more than 160,000 asylum seekers still waiting for an initial decision on their asylum claim at the end of last year, and that, among those trapped in the Home Office backlog and unable to work there are thousands of doctors, nurses and other medical professionals.This is what happens when you adopt a fortress mentality and play the right wing popularist. It is not just those fleeing war, famine and torture who suffer, but the whole country.