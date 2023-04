The Independent reports that a Tory candidate for the local elections has been suspended after posting on Facebook about an “invasion of Islam” and “stoning migrants”.The paper says that Stuart Peach was standing to be elected as a Conservative councillor in Ashfield, where the party’s deputy chairman Lee Anderson is the local MP, but social media posts from 2019 have been unearthed which reportedly show Mr Peach referring to asylum seekers crossing the channel as “invaders”.They add that he has since been suspended by the party, pending an investigation, but will appear on ballots as a Tory candidate because it is too late to make the change:This is undoubtedly the right decision, but when are the Tories going to suspend Suella Braverman?