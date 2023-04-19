Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Another day, another Tory suspended
The Independent reports that a Tory candidate for the local elections has been suspended after posting on Facebook about an “invasion of Islam” and “stoning migrants”.
The paper says that Stuart Peach was standing to be elected as a Conservative councillor in Ashfield, where the party’s deputy chairman Lee Anderson is the local MP, but social media posts from 2019 have been unearthed which reportedly show Mr Peach referring to asylum seekers crossing the channel as “invaders”.
They add that he has since been suspended by the party, pending an investigation, but will appear on ballots as a Tory candidate because it is too late to make the change:
According to The Mirror, Mr Peach questioned what would happen if “the English started to take the law into their own hands” to deal with the issue. In another post, he allegedly wrote: “We have never been asked if we want this invasion of Islam.”
He also used his social media to praise home secretary Suella Braverman. Alongside a picture of the Cabinet minister, he is said to have posted: “We the people stand with this fine lady to defend ‘our shores’. Stop the invasion!”
In one post, Mr Peach asked: “What would happen if 200,000 Englishmen marched down to Dover and started stoning the migrants?”
This is undoubtedly the right decision, but when are the Tories going to suspend Suella Braverman?
This is undoubtedly the right decision, but when are the Tories going to suspend Suella Braverman?
