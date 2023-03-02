







Quite apart from the fact that such mass felicide sounds eerily like the plot from Planet of the Apes, it is likely that this decision alone would have caused mass demonstrations and the overthrow of the government. If this is what Tories think of cats then roll on the next General Election when we can vote them all out.



More seriously, one of the most disturbing revelations from the leak is that the official advice to test everyone entering a care home for Covid at the start of the pandemic was ignored by Ministers, leading to thousands of unnecessary deaths.



Other messages divulged to the Telegraph suggested:



* Gavin Williamson, the then education secretary, said teachers were complaining about a lack of PPE in order “to have an excuse not to teach” adding that some teaching unions “really do just hate work”.



* Pupils in English schools were told to wear face masks despite limited evidence of the policy’s efficacy after Johnson was told by Whitty that it was probably “not worth an argument” with Nicola Sturgeon, the Scottish first minister, on the issue.



* Hancock asked George Osborne, the Conservative ex-chancellor for whom he once worked, for favourable coverage in the Evening Standard newspaper, which Osborne edited at the time.



* Whately, as care minister, warned that restrictions on visitors to care homes at the time were “inhumane”.



* An adviser to Hancock helped send a Covid test to the home of the then leader of the Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, in September 2020 – amid a backlog in testing – for one of his children.



It is little wonder that the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group believe that families should be represented at the hearings and be allowed to cross-examine witnesses such as Hancock.



The unspoken question in all this, though, is what about Wales? Did Ministers here receive similar advice, and if so, what did they do with it?





The need for a Welsh specific inquiry into Covid has never been more urgent. It is no longer good enough to say we are covered by the UK inquiry, these leaked WhatsApp messages have debunked that argument for good.