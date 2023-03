In today's least surprising news, the Guardian reports on the view of a former police chief that UK government ministers did not understand their own Covid lockdown rules, causing confusion and resentment among the police officers tasked with enforcing them.The paper says that Peter Fahy, the former chief constable of Greater Manchester police, said that recent revelations in the Telegraph have underlined how difficult it was for officers to enforce the lockdowns:It didn't help of course when the police failed to enforce those rules against the very politicians who had made them.