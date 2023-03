Having been bombarded on social media by the protests of Tory MPs and Ministers at Gary Lineker's very reasonable tweet about their illegal immigration bill, so called because it breaks international law, I was astonished to find this report in the Guardian about the Home Office fronting their propaganda video about the bill with clips featuring BBC newsreaders.The paper says that Home Office officials were forced to alter a Twitter post about the illegal migration bill to remove an image of the newsreader Huw Edwards after complaints from the BBC:Contrary to the Home Office's claim that the video, which can be seen here , should not be perceived as party political but as an explainer to help the public understand the new policy. it is in fact highly partisan and emotive propaganda.This government needs to make up its mind. It cannot seek to censor high profile personalities who work for the BBC because they are critical of their policies, whilst at the same time using clips from other BBC personalities without their permission, to promote the same controversial policy.It seems that the impartiality the Tories want for the BBC only exists when it suits them.