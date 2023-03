It is little wonder that many of us think democracy itself is under attack in this country.

The Observer reports on the very credible view of some of Britain’s biggest unions that the government is “complicit” in attacks on hotels housing asylum seekers. The paper says that the unions are urging members to “mobilise” against far-right groups seemingly emboldened by the rhetoric of senior Tory politicians.This is of course the big contradiction at the heart of a government, which says it is in favour of law and order and which wants to restrict democratic protests against itself, but is happy to stir up racial hatred and empower far right groups through ministerial rhetoric.