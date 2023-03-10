Friday, March 10, 2023
The balance the BBC wont admit to
An article in the Mirror a few days ago sums up the sheer hypocrisy of those arguing that Gary Lineker should be silenced because of BBC 'impartiality'.
The paper points out that BBC Chairman, Richard Sharp, who used to be Rishi Sunak ’s boss at Goldman Sachs, remained in his role after helping to land former PM Boris Johnson an £800,000 loan and not disclosing the matter during the selection process.
BBC director-general Tim Davie, who stood as a Tory councillor in the 90s, is under pressure to silence the former England striker, but contractually doesnt have a leg to stand on.
It isn't difficult to see how convenient the government finds these continuing attacks on Lineker by Tory MPs and the right wing press in that they distract from the substance of their illegal immigration bill.
