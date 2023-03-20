Monday, March 20, 2023
Teddy safe and sound
Some good news to emerge from the devasatating suspected gas explosion in Morriston, Swansea in which a 68 year old man lost his life, while up to twenty homes have been damaged, some beyond repair.
The BBC reports that Teddy, a ragdoll persian cat, who was caught up in the explosion has been found safe and sound, and has been reunited with his owner Claire Griffiths-Bennett and her son.
The other cat belonging to the family had been rescued from the rubble soon after the explosion but Teddy's whereabouts remained unknown:It is believed Teddy had been living in the remains of the family home.
The centre said Ms Griffiths-Bennett had been sitting next to the animal at the time of the blast. There were concerns he may not have survived, but on Tuesday he was spotted by Swansea Cats Protection, Llys Nini and South Wales Police.
Llys Nini's Sally Hyman said they saw him "sitting on a pile of rubble".
Ms Hyman said Teddy was looking at her and washing, but it was not until Sunday that they managed to catch him.
She said: "He was big, fluffy and dirty but alive and well. Maybe he was hiding in the debris in the house."
There were concerns the property would be demolished with Teddy inside.
"So today [Sunday] was make or break," Ms Hyman added.
In a Facebook post, the animal centre said: "Claire was released from hospital on Sunday and went straight to the remains of the house to see if Teddy would respond to her whistle.
"However on arrival she was greeted with the news that Teddy had, just at that moment, been trapped.
"There were tears all around."
Teddy was described as "dusty" and "cross", but apparently unharmed.
The rescue was a joint operation between Llys Nini, Swansea Cats Protection and the local PCSOs. Apparently, there was a big bag of cat biscuits in the ruins that had been ripped open, and which Teddy was obviously working his way through.
If he hadn't finished them before he was rescued then no wonder he was cross.
