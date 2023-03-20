



Some good news to emerge from the devasatating suspected gas explosion in Morriston, Swansea in which a 68 year old man lost his life, while up to twenty homes have been damaged, some beyond repair.









The BBC reports that Teddy, a ragdoll persian cat, who was caught up in the explosion has been found safe and sound, and has been reunited with his owner Claire Griffiths-Bennett and her son.

The other cat belonging to the family had been rescued from the rubble soon after the explosion but Teddy's whereabouts remained unknown:

The rescue was a joint operation between Llys Nini, Swansea Cats Protection and the local PCSOs. Apparently, there was a big bag of cat biscuits in the ruins that had been ripped open, and which Teddy was obviously working his way through.If he hadn't finished them before he was rescued then no wonder he was cross.