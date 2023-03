As resignation honours go, Boris Johnson's must rate as the most shameless since Lloyd George first hit on the idea of selling them for cash. As the Independent reports , even senior Tories think Johnson’s “absurd” plan to give his father a knighthood will discredit the system and “corrode public trust”.The paper says that former cabinet minister David Davis told The Independent: “I think it’s ridiculous. It’s discrediting the honours system, which is rather a good one in that it doesn’t cost money and it recognises achievements of ordinary people.":It really does take some brass neck to have submitted this nomination, but then that is something Johnson has never been short of.