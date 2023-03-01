



Rent arears have shot up in the last few months as families choose to make food and heat their spending priorities, while it is now almost impossible to get a council house or flat unless you are homeless, simply because the number of people presenting as such is off the scale, and growing daily.



This is a crisis worse than anything I have seen in my 39 years serving as a councillor.









According to the Times, Andrew is being offered the ten-bedroom Frogmore Cottage instead, previously the home of Harry and Meghan, who are now living in a mansion on the west coast of America. How humiliating it must be for him, but what are the chances that he will even give a thought to all those families who do not have a home, or who are struggling to hold onto the one they have? At the same time however, the mainstream media is full of a row brewing in the Royal family because the prodigal brother, Andrew is being threatened with eviction from his thirty bedroom home, set in 98 acres at Windsor Great Park.





This immoral house swap just sums up the country today and the unaccountable elites whose wealth makes them immune from the daily struggles of others.

I had a meeting with my local housing office on Monday during which it was driven home to me how bad the cost of living crisis is in Swansea.