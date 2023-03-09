Thursday, March 09, 2023
Only in Wales!
Having commisioned an expert review panel, led by transport consultant Lynn Sloman, to assess 59 road projects and make recommendations on which projects to proceed with, which to abandon and which to reconsider in a different form, one would expect the ruling Labour Party in Wales to back their own Minister, who accepted the outcome of that review.
Of those schemes looked at, it is intended to go ahead with fifteen, but all the rest have been rejected or will be substantially revised. However, it seems that a major revolt against this decision is underway.
The BBC reports that in the Senedd, Labour politicians, including the first minister, voted for a Welsh Parliament motion criticising their own roads review:
The motion, which regretted the review's "lack of engagement" with the public, passed in a vote on Wednesday evening.
Mike Hedges, Labour MS for Swansea East, said the review was rushed and "needs to be rectified".
Ministers say the public would be consulted as schemes are developed.
Labour backbenchers have previously attacked the government's policy after most major road schemes were scrapped.
One source suggested the government position changed after some backbenchers had threatened to vote with the Conservatives, after ministers failed to table their own amendment.
Deputy Climate Change Minister Lee Waters, who led the Welsh government's response to the roads review, did not take part in the vote, or any other votes on Wednesday.
It is understood that he had been expected to go on a trip to France that was cancelled at the last minute - he was paired with a Conservative MS.
After the debate the Conservatives accused Labour of admitting their review was flawed.
One Labour source, expressing surprise with the whipped vote, said: "They have thrown the review panel under a bus."
BBC Wales was told Labour decided to back the opposition motion after a deadline for the Welsh government to submit its own amendment had been missed, and it was decided to let the criticism go.
However, others said the decision reflected broader views in the group and among several backbenchers.
Mike Hedges said: "The review was rushed and accepted without public discussion. That was wrong and that has now been accepted and needs to be rectified."
Even by Welsh standards this is an extraordinary outcome. Surely, the Deputy Minister's position is now untenable.
Of those schemes looked at, it is intended to go ahead with fifteen, but all the rest have been rejected or will be substantially revised. However, it seems that a major revolt against this decision is underway.
The BBC reports that in the Senedd, Labour politicians, including the first minister, voted for a Welsh Parliament motion criticising their own roads review:
The motion, which regretted the review's "lack of engagement" with the public, passed in a vote on Wednesday evening.
Mike Hedges, Labour MS for Swansea East, said the review was rushed and "needs to be rectified".
Ministers say the public would be consulted as schemes are developed.
Labour backbenchers have previously attacked the government's policy after most major road schemes were scrapped.
One source suggested the government position changed after some backbenchers had threatened to vote with the Conservatives, after ministers failed to table their own amendment.
Deputy Climate Change Minister Lee Waters, who led the Welsh government's response to the roads review, did not take part in the vote, or any other votes on Wednesday.
It is understood that he had been expected to go on a trip to France that was cancelled at the last minute - he was paired with a Conservative MS.
After the debate the Conservatives accused Labour of admitting their review was flawed.
One Labour source, expressing surprise with the whipped vote, said: "They have thrown the review panel under a bus."
BBC Wales was told Labour decided to back the opposition motion after a deadline for the Welsh government to submit its own amendment had been missed, and it was decided to let the criticism go.
However, others said the decision reflected broader views in the group and among several backbenchers.
Mike Hedges said: "The review was rushed and accepted without public discussion. That was wrong and that has now been accepted and needs to be rectified."
Even by Welsh standards this is an extraordinary outcome. Surely, the Deputy Minister's position is now untenable.
Comments: Post a Comment
<< Home
<< Home