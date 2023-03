Having commisioned an expert review panel, led by transport consultant Lynn Sloman, to assess 59 road projects and make recommendations on which projects to proceed with, which to abandon and which to reconsider in a different form, one would expect the ruling Labour Party in Wales to back their own Minister, who accepted the outcome of that review.Of those schemes looked at, it is intended to go ahead with fifteen, but all the rest have been rejected or will be substantially revised. However, it seems that a major revolt against this decision is underway.The BBC reports that in the Senedd, Labour politicians, including the first minister, voted for a Welsh Parliament motion criticising their own roads review:Even by Welsh standards this is an extraordinary outcome. Surely, the Deputy Minister's position is now untenable.