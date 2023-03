The Guardian suggests that an official report , due to be published on Tuesday, will characterise the Metropolitan Police force as being riddled with deep-seated racism, sexism and homophobia and has failed to change despite numerous official reviews urging it to do so.The paper says that senior government and policing figures are aware of the contents of the report from Louise Casey, with one describing it as “horrible” and another as “atrocious”. They add that one source with knowledge of the findings said the report would make clear that the Met was in the “last-chance saloon”:None of this is surprising of course, given what has happened in recent years. The test for the new Commissioner, the Mayor of London and the Home Secretary now is how they are going to turn things around,