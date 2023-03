I am still so angry and appalled by the immigration legislation announced by Rishi Sunak yesterday, that it is difficult to find the words to condemn it properly.It is hard to disagree with Gary Lineker, when he tweeted thatThe fact that he enraged so many Tory MPs in making that comparison was just a bonus.Nobody is saying that this policy is in any way as bad as, or can be compared to, what followed in the 1930s, and it wouldn't be right to do so, but the language being deployed by Tory MPs and Ministers is typical of far right, popularist parties and is certainly reminiscent of that used by the National Front in the 1970s, as well as their successor organisations.For a more considered response, however, we have to turn to the United Nations Refugee Agency. As the Guardian reports , they view the bill which introduces a contentious new law to stop small boats from crossing the Channel, as effectivelyJust how desperate, cruel and diabolical this legislation is becomes clear when Braverman acknowledges that she is unable to say that the provisions are “compatible" with the European Convention on Human Rights, one of the lagacies of Winston Churchill, brought in to prevent a repeat of the horrors of the second world war.The fact that many Tory MPs reacted to this statement by demanding we leave the convention, just underlines the sort of right wing dystopia we are drifting into.