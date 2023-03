The Guardian reports on the comments of Martin Forde KC, who was commissioned by Keir Starmer to investigate allegations of bullying, racism and sexism, that the Labour party is enabling a “hierarchy” of racism.They say that Mr Forde has accused the Labour Party of still not fully engaging with claims that anti-black racism and Islamophobia were not taken as seriously as antisemitism:The paper adds that a number of Labour MPs have also voiced concern over the party’s engagement with the Forde report:It seems that the Labour Party still has a long way to go in dealing with these issues.