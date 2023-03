As one BBC insider is quoted as saying: “Particularly on the website, our headlines have been determined by calls from Downing Street on a very regular basis.”

The Guardian reports that leaked email and WhatsApp messages show that BBC editors asked their journalists to avoid using the word “lockdown” in reporting at the start of the pandemic and to be more critical of Labour after pressure from Downing Street.The paper say that the emails and messages were shown to them amid concern among some BBC insiders that the corporation has been too cowed by the government in recent years:The issue here of course, is not that Downing Street are putting pressure on news editors to change stories, all governments do that, but the extent to which the BBC seem prepared to tow the line.