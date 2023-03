The Labour MP, Jess Phillips makes a very powerful and accurate point while speaking in the House of Commons about the Tory government's illegal immigration bill.As the Mirror reports , Phillips asked the PM what she should say to the next trafficked woman who is being repeatedly raped and who comes to her for help.Her remarks follow the government's announcement that its illegal Immigration Bill will withdraw protection under modern slavery laws to those who don't enter the UK via legal routes:Condemnation of this bill has been cross party, with the paper quoting former PM and Home Secretary, Theresa May as well as Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper who described it it as a "traffickers charter"It would be nice though if Labour had a viable and humane alternative to managing asylum. Instead we get key spokepeople tweeting their opposition while still playing into the toxic 'small boats' rhetoric.