More importantly have they let Johnson off the hook politically by giving his allies something to focus on in rebutting Gray report? Only time will tell.

The Independent reports that Labour has hit back at “ludicrous” claims that Sue Gray was appointed as part of a Boris Johnson stitch-up over his involvement in Downing Street parties.The paper says that the party’s shadow culture secretary, Lucy Powell, condemned suggestions from the former prime minister’s allies that Sue Gray’s plans to join Sir Keir Starmer's office show that the Partygate scandal was manufactured to bring down the former prime minister:Powell is of course absolutely right. Sue Gray is a professional civil servant and would have done her job impartially and without favour to anybody. The question has to be asked though, have Labour put her in a difficult situation by offering this job.