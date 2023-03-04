Saturday, March 04, 2023
Did Labour let Boris Johnson off the hook?
The Independent reports that Labour has hit back at “ludicrous” claims that Sue Gray was appointed as part of a Boris Johnson stitch-up over his involvement in Downing Street parties.
The paper says that the party’s shadow culture secretary, Lucy Powell, condemned suggestions from the former prime minister’s allies that Sue Gray’s plans to join Sir Keir Starmer's office show that the Partygate scandal was manufactured to bring down the former prime minister:
She told Times Radio on Friday morning: “I think that's just a ludicrous claim by Boris Johnson and stands in stark contrast to what he said at the time the report was published, and all the while that the report and the investigation was taking place, when the prime minister - and indeed the rest of the Conservative government - were at pains to tell the country how independent and impartial, and how formidable, Sue Gray was as a civil servant, which she absolutely was.”
Ms Powell said it was an attempt by Mr Johnson to “vindicate himself further” over his involvement in Covid lockdown parties at No 10.
Ms Powell insisted “there's no suggestion whatsoever” that Ms Gray would reveal any information to Labour she has been privy to as a senior Cabinet Office official.
Asked whether Ms Gray's knowledge of ministerial appointments and conflicts of interest made her attractive to Labour, Ms Powell told Times Radio: “Absolutely not. And, of course, there's no suggestion whatsoever that Sue would reveal any of that information.
“It's not what she's coming in to do.”
Powell is of course absolutely right. Sue Gray is a professional civil servant and would have done her job impartially and without favour to anybody. The question has to be asked though, have Labour put her in a difficult situation by offering this job.
Powell is of course absolutely right. Sue Gray is a professional civil servant and would have done her job impartially and without favour to anybody. The question has to be asked though, have Labour put her in a difficult situation by offering this job.
More importantly have they let Johnson off the hook politically by giving his allies something to focus on in rebutting Gray report? Only time will tell.
Yes, I agree that Labour has put Gray in an uncomfortable position. Starmer has to my mind also ensured that she will not be able to return to the civil service, which is a loss to the country. Gone are the days when people like Beveridge could flit between public administration and acting as assistant to politicians.
Looking at it from Sue Gray's point of view, the Labour party is now stripped of ideological baggage, is clearly set on a technocratic course like that of the former Italian PM Mario Draghi and thus will not compromise any of her political principles she may have.
