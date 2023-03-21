Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Could road charging come to Wales?
The BBC reports that drivers of heavily polluting vehicles could have to pay on some of Wales' busiest roads under a new law that aims to clean up air pollution. This could include sections of the M4 near Newport and the A470 at Pontypridd, both of which have been considered as potential clean air zones if lower speed limits do not work:
The charging powers are contained in a long-awaited bill that also paves the way towards new national targets on cutting pollution.
Other plans include steeper fines for drivers who leave their car engines idling, especially when parked outside schools.
Councils will get new powers to enforce smoke control areas, where there are restrictions on what fuels can be burned.
To tackle noise pollution, ministers will have to produce a strategy that would also protect natural sounds, such as birdsong.
But the government is not proposing to ban wood-burning stoves in the legislation, entitled the Environment (Air Quality and Soundscapes) Bill.
At present, the Welsh government can only introduce clean air charges on roads in limited circumstances, for example where there are bridges or tunnels of at least 600m.
That would change under the new law, with ministers able to create low emission zones anywhere on the trunk road network, which includes the M4.
Speed limits of 50mph have been introduced on five sections of motorway and A-roads to reduce the amount of nitrogen dioxide released from vehicle exhausts.
They include the M4 between junctions 25 and 26 and the Upper Boat to Pontypridd stretch of the A470 in Rhondda Cynon Taf.
Government documents say clean air zones will only be considered in those two locations "should the reduced speed limits fail to ensure sustained, long-term compliance".
The law, which will need to be passed by the Senedd, would not apply in towns and cities, where local authorities are in charge of the roads.
But the government said it would also let councils introduce their own emissions charges, as has happened in some English cities.
This legislation has to pass through the Senedd of course, but it is worth keeping an eye on it.
This legislation has to pass through the Senedd of course, but it is worth keeping an eye on it.
