If there is such a thing as a meltdown in broadcasting then the BBC has achieved the nirvana. Their failure to stand up to political pressure from Tory MPs and Ministers, and in doing so compromise their own political impartiality, has effectively left them with the only option of airing a zombie-version of Match of the Day tonight.The Guardian reports that Match of the Day will be broadcast without presenters, pundits or its usual commentators this weekend, after the main host, Gary Lineker, was suspended from the BBC for allegedly breaching impartiality guidelines after criticising the government’s asylum policies.The paper says that his suspension immediately led to displays of solidarity from Lineker’s co-hosts Ian Wright and Alan Shearer, who publicly announced that they would not be turning up to present Saturday’s show:The BBC's decision immediately focussed attention on the political links of its chairman:At the same time there were questions as to why other presenters were not being withdrawn for their own political statements. One example was the comments by Fiona Bruce on Question Time , when she defended Stanley Johnson, who had been accused of being a wife beater on her programme.I suppose this is what happens when Tories are put in charge of the so-called national broadcaster.