It is true, important as the principle of free speech is, the real issue behind Gary Lineker's controversial tweet was the damage caused and the sheer inhumanity behind, the UK Governments illegal and racist immigration bill.The Guardian reports on the view of one former Home Office adviser and one time Conservative campaigner, Nimco Ali that Suella Braverman should consider her position for putting forward “cruel and heartless” immigration policies that discriminate against war refugees of colour.They quote Ms Ali, who in December left her job as an adviser on violence against women, as saying that the home secretary was “the wrong person not just for the Conservative party but for the country”:There is still a debate to be had as to whether the government's language is reminiscent of that used in Germany in the 1930s, but for those of us who grew up in the 1970s, the echoes of the language used by the National Front are all too evident.