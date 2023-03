Is that a sign of the times, an indication of the extent that Lineker put the Tories on the defensive with one tweet, or both?

A far more serious breach of the BBC's impartiality guidelines than anything Gary Lineker may have tweeted in my view, was the comments by Fiona Bruce during Thursday's Question Time. The remarks in full are quoted below:Effectively, we have a presenter trying to minimise domestic violence, and one as well, who is also an ambassador for the charity Refuge, who work with victims of domestic abuse. The reaction of BBC management was that Bruce was trying to provide context. Presumably they think 'I only hit her once for context' is a valid defence to a domestic abuse charge.Just to actually provide some real context, there is an excellent article in the Observer by Catherine Bennett , who writes that Stanley Johnson's ex-wife, the late artist Charlotte Wahl, kept his abuse secret until four years ago when she told Boris’s biographer, Tom Bower, that their marriage had been “ghastly, terrible”:Tom Bower's biography of Boris Johnson makes it clear that the hitting was not a one-off, but repeated. And yet there are no Tory MPs or cabinet ministers clambering for action to be taken against Fiona Bruce for the imbalance she demonstrated on Question Time.