Word of the day comes from the Guardian, though there is no online version of the article at the time of writing, even though the paper has written on the subject before and even published an editorial back in 2010 . 'Are you a sitzpinkler?' the paper asks, and with question we slip into a google rabbit hole of disturbing proportions.The 2010 editorial explains. They say:Niwadays the Spuk is being marketed as a WC-Geist and you can get one with the commanding voice of Angela Merkel. enough to make anybody lose their shit.As interesting as this is one is not sure how it justifies two pages in the Guardian supplement nor the five previous articles Google reveals this paper has run on the subject in the past.Meanwhile, for fans of Private Eye's Colmanballs column, it transpires that Bolton Football Club has laid a cunning trap for future commentators . They have renamed their stadium the Toughsheet Community Stadium.No TV presenter is going to be saying that at any speed.