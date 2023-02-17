







* Temporary price reductions Of course all legislation has that effect, but there must be a reasonableness test that takes account of individual rights and prevents restrictions on our freedom to make decisions for ourselves without harming others.In my view the latest idea from the Welsh Government does not pass that test. As the BBC reports , meal deals and multi-buy offers could be banned in a new Welsh government move to tackle obesity.However, the Welsh Retail Consortium takes a different view. They have written to ministers to warn them this could damage food producers, reduce choice and increase food prices:

* Multi-buy offers where a discount is offered if a certain quantity is purchased

* Volume and "meal deal" offers where products are cheaper when purchased together

* Proposals for similar bans have been agreed in England.



Sara Jones, head of the consortium, told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast, said members could get behind some of the proposals, such as multi-buy bans.



"We do understand the real importance of the government trying to tackle obesity and support public health," she said.



But she said banning meal deals and seasonal promotions would have a "disproportionate" impact on producers in comparison to the health benefits.



"People like myself, a busy mum of two, I am looking for a quick lunch option.



"I'm not going to over-consume because of those purchasing decisions and by banning those it will just lead to restrictions in terms of availability and affordability in terms of the consumer," she said.



Promotions allow competition between retailers to attract customers, which helps keep prices down, she said.



"With inflation running at a 18-year high it would be regressive and irresponsible to put up costs in this manner with no evidence at this time that it would significantly improve public health."



Interfering with people's shopping choices, no matter how well-intentioned, is the ultimate nanny-state response to a non-problem. Having the ability to legislate should not permit politicians to run our lives for us, and in this case possibly add to the cost of our daily shop.



The Welsh Government have form on this. It's time they reined in their instinct to interfere in everything we do.

Devolution is an opportunity to take control of our own communities, to allow people to have a government relevant to their own needs. It should not be a signal for a group of politicians to interfere in our daily lives, restrict our freedom of choice or force us to adopt a particular lifestyle.