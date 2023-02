The Guardian reports that huge numbers of older voters could be disenfranchised at local elections in May after official data has shown that only 505 people aged 75-plus have applied for free voter identification documents in the month since the scheme launched.The paper adds that statistics for the numbers who have applied since the system opened on 16 January also showed that fewer than 6% of those seeking the document were aged under 25, another group seen as disproportionately likely to lack the necessary ID:Nobody should be surprised at this potential disenfranchisement of voters, after all this is what the system was designed to do. This is voter suppression in action, with the only beneficiaries being the Conservative Party.