The Guardian reports that the Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt has rejected calls to prevent sharp rises in domestic energy bills for all households in his March budget – meaning millions of users will see costs soar by about 40% from April.They say that instead, Hunt will emphasise the extra support he is giving to the poorest and most vulnerable households, including those on benefits, in what he will describe as a more fairly targeted system of support:However, as the paper points out, thius argument is a miscalculation and is based on poor economic management:It is time for Jeremy Hunt to step up and rein these energy companies in.