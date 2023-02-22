

“The benefits are huge in health improvement, economic investment and global prestige.



“The lack of agreement to allow the UK to continue to play a full role in the European Union Horizon funding programme severely threatens our success.



“Achieving full association with EU funding programmes must remain the primary aim but will take considerable political skill and determination.



“Until today, the UK Government did – as a constructive interim measure – appear to be committed to filling any shortfalls in science funding that occurred because of Brexit.



“This appears to no longer be the case and we face major cuts in investment in science and innovation as well as continued uncertainty over EU funding.



“The UK’s position as a global scientific leader is severely threatened.



“Once our position is lost, rebuilding the excellence of our science and education base in the face of fierce international competition may be an impossible task.”



So much for the Prime Minister’s assertions about the importance of science and innovation to the UK’s future, and the statement in the Commons by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt that it would be a “profound mistake” to “cut the research and development budget today”.

The Independent reports that scientists have criticised the Treasury for taking back £1.6 billion it had allocated for research.They say that the money, which had been set aside for UK involvement in the EU’s 100 billion euro (£88 billion) Horizon Europe research programme, was returned to the Treasury by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy after the stalemate with the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol saw the UK’s association with the flagship research initiative blocked: