While others who would be likely to baulk at the idea of leaving the convention include the development minister, Andrew Mitchell, and the former justice secretary Robert Buckland.This latest development is linked to legal action challenging the government's policy to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda, a state that has had more than its fair share of human rights contraventions. But it has wider implications for the rest of us, especially in light of moves by the alleged bully, Dominic Raab to replace human rights legislation with a watered down bill of rights.It is worth reproducing a Twitter thread by Martha Spurrier, the Director of Liberty, from last June on the implications of this particular legislation. She says that Raab's bill:That last point was made of course before Tory MPs decided that they prefer Putin's way of doing things.Churchill worked with others to set up the convention on human rights to prevent Europe once more suffering millions of innocent people targetted, tortured, abused and murdered purely because of their religion, heritage and sexuality amongst many other stated reasons.His succesors in the Tory Party don't appear to have an issue with abandoning that objective.