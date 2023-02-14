



Both figures are being outstripped by the rising cost of living, with inflation - the rate at which prices are rising - running at 10.5%.



The way that public sector workers are treated is a disgrace. They no longer have inflation-linked final salary pensions, which was the justification for paying them less in the past. Instead they are asked to work in often poor working conditions for less than they can get in less skilled jobs in the private sector.



It is little wonder that there are recuitment issues, adding to the pressure on remaining employees, or that they would want to strike for a fairer deal.