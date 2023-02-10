Friday, February 10, 2023
Time to sell up
The BBC reports that a Labour Senedd Member has called on his own government to make good on their mistake in buying Gilestone Farm, near Talybont-on-Usk, Powys, for the Green Man festival, by selling the site.
The Labour Welsh government bought the farm for £4.25m to help Green Man before they submitted a full business plan:
Last week Auditor General for Wales, Adrian Crompton, said ministers acted with "avoidable haste" to buy the farm, and that officials "did not keep a record of matters discussed" with the company in meetings.
The Welsh government said the auditor's report made clear the acquisition followed "appropriate processes" and was "value for money".
Officials have been discussing leasing the site to the festival company.
While it is not expected that the main Green Man event itself would move to the site, officials have told councillors there are plans to hold three gatherings a year for as many as 3,000 people at the farm.
Meanwhile the Welsh government has disclosed a report that says the flood risk at the site is "moderate to high".
Ministers have repeatedly defended the project, saying it was necessary to secure the future of the festival in Wales.
It has caused a row with opposition politicians who questioned why the Welsh government bought it before Green Man had submitted a full business case.
The boss of the festival, Fiona Stewart, said the festival submitted an "extensive vision document" and said she would employ a local farmer to manage the land.
"We've got things we can do with that sort of money."
"I don't believe the Welsh government should be out there getting involved in funding tourism projects."
While he said the Urdd and National Eisteddfod, which receive Welsh government subsidies, were "slightly different," he asked: "How much do music festivals dotted around Britain get from local authorities or the Westminster government?
"These people run it - they make money and they run it as a commercial venture.
"I think it's about time some organisations decided whether they were commercial or not."
Mr Hedges said the Welsh government "should never have got into it in the first place".
I agree, This would not be my priority for this money either.
