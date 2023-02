The Guardian reports that that high levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), known as forever chemicals, have been found at thousands of sites across the UK and Europe in a major mapping project.They say that the map shows drinking water sources in the UK have been contaminated with PFAS. Water companies say the pollutants do not make it into the final tap water because they are blended with another source to dilute the chemicals, or they undergo a specialised treatment process to be removed.But Caroline Lucas, the MP for Brighton Pavilion, is quoted as saying:With sewage also being poured into our rivers by the water companies, the need for a proper survey and action is becoming more and more urgent.