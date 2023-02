The Guardian reports on claims by thinktank, the New Economics Foundation that Rishi Sunak’s government is hiding £28bn of “stealth cuts” to public services over the next five years.They say that the report by the leftwing thinktank, shows that Hunt’s spending plans outlined at the autumn statement in November included cuts to public services worth £1,000 a household by 2027-28:If this is true the next budget will worth keeping an eye on.