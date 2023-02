Having decided to spend about £100 million reorganising Whitehall as part of his cabinet shuffle, Rishi Sunak proceeded to hand the opposition an open goal with his choice for the new Deputy Chair of the Tory Party.The Independent reports that the post has been handed to Lee Anderson, the outspoken Tory MP with a long history of controversial comments.They say that the MP for Ashfield has become one of the best-known and most-criticised backbenchers at Westminster after he frequently questioned if poor people have a genuine need for food banks:At least politics is not going to be boring for the next 18 months.