Having gone on to mess up the economy, it is no surprise that Liz Truss also made her mark on the finances of the Foreign Office, and not in a good way.The Guardian reports that the former Prime Minister oversaw a major jump in spending on government credit cards at the Foreign Office when she took over, with spending on restaurants, bars, leisure activities and hotels all rising sharply during her time in office.The paper says that Truss is already under pressure to explain a number of items of spending which she approved, including meals at high-end restaurants, large social functions and the use of Heathrow’s VIP suite, but their analysis suggests that she oversaw a broader culture of high spending when she was in one of the most powerful jobs in government:Nice work if you can get it.