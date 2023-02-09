Thursday, February 09, 2023
Government not taking housing seriously
There is nothing more controversial than housing policy. At least that is what should be the case, and yet the only time politicians appear to stir on the issue is when a community is up in arms about a plan to build more houses in an area they believe should be sacrosanct.
The fact remains that good quality housing is the key to good health, educational achievement and mental well-being. People who are without housing for one reason or another, or who live in poor quality homes, have shorter life expectancy, their children's education suffers and they are prone to more illnesses than those who are adequately housed. Housing is a also a key economoc driver.
It is for this reason that one of the main duties of government, at whatever level, should be to ensure that there is a sufficient supply of reasonable quality and affordable housing available to its citizens. The last minister to take this duty seriously at a UK level was Harold Macmillan.
The fact that the current UK Government is neglecting this basic human need is evident in the latest shuffling of ministerial chairs. As Inside Housing points out, the current housing minister for England, Lucy Frazer has been moved on after just 91 days in the role. She became the government’s 14th housing minister in 12 years when she replaced Lee Rowley in November 2022.
Her replacement who, at the time of writing, has yet to be announced, will be the sixth holder of the role within 12 months, a situation which the British Property Federation described as "hugely frustrating":
Melanie Leech CBE, chief executive of the British Property Federation, said: “We had begun a very constructive dialogue with Lucy Frazer and it’s hugely frustrating to see the rapid departure of yet another housing minister in the middle of both significant policy changes and uncertain market conditions. Above all, we need clarity and stability from government to help unlock the new homes the country so vitally needs.”
Other housing sector figures have previously criticised the frequency with which the housing minister is reshuffled.
“Housing is a long-term structural issue that needs long-term, structural solutions and to deliver that you would hope that we would have housing ministers in place for longer,” said Paul Hackett, then-chair of the G15 group of housing associations in 2018.
Since he made that comment, there have been seven housing ministers.
Given its importance, housing should not be the cinderella service it has been relegated to in England.
