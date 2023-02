Evidence that the Tories are continuing to operate the hostile environment against asylum seekers is highlighted by this article in today's Guardian , which reports on plans to cut the backlog by sending questionnaires to refugees that will demand that claimants reply in English within 20 working days or risk refusal.The paper says that the Home Office will begin sending out copies of the 11-page document today, to about 12,000 people from Afghanistan, Eritrea, Libya, Syria and Yemen as part of Rishi Sunak’s plans to cut the “legacy backlog” of 92,000 asylum claims. They say that the move is meant to speed up the process by which claims are processed so that people can be either given leave to remain in the UK or removed:No doubt this approach seemed like a good idea to some official sitting in an ivory tower in Westminister, but it shows that the originators of the scheme are out-of-touch with the cicumstances many asylum seekers find themselves in. This tone deaf approach is a further extension of the hostile environment policy being operated by this government against those fleeing war, famine and torture.