The Independent reports on the view of the Institute for Fiscal Studies that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt could afford to give public sector workers a bigger pay rise at next month’s Budget by scrapping plans for a fuel duty freeze.The IFS say short-term savings from the energy support scheme are looking less costly than first feared, but the think tank believes that Hunt could dig deep into government pockets to help fund a one-off bonus for public sector workers in a bid to avert intensifying industrial action:This is going to be the big test for the Chancellor. Will he pursue an austerity agenda or will he put in place practical measures to help with the cost of living while giving public sector pay workers a decent, and much deserved pay rise?