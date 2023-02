The paper adds that the operation of a VIP lane for suppliers of personal protective equipment after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic was ruled unlawful by the high court after a legal challenge to the scheme by the Good Law Project and EveryDoctor.

Here we go again. The Guardian reports that new documents suggest a lifestyle company won a £25.8m government contract for PPE through the so-called VIP lane after the new Conservative chair, Greg Hands, was approached by a local Tory activist.They says that Luxe Lifestyle, a company trading in “specialised design activities”, had no published accounts at the time the contract was awarded, and did not appear to have a history of supplying PPE:A report by the National Audit Office has found that companies referred to the VIP lane had a 10 times greater success rate for being awarded contracts than those without access to it.