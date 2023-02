I think that 'we told you so' is an appropriate response to this article in the Guardian , which quotes the leader of the UK’s biggest farming organisation warning that Britain is in danger of a “disastrous” food scandal, owing to lax post-Brexit border controls on agricultural imports.It is not a cheerful thought, in fact it is enough to make one go vegetarian, but at least in the EU we had some protections, much of which have now been abandoned in pursuit of Brexit purity and the need for trade deals to try and justify leaving the single market in the first place.